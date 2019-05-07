Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 30.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,270 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 632.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6,357.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,886,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,903 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $78.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.82. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $80.69.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $204,293.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 4,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $340,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,183 shares of company stock worth $1,972,217. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPD. ValuEngine raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $77.00 price target on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

