Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 14.7% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Paychex by 9.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 221,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,534 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $447,645.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,519.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 11,489 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $860,985.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,792.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,641,451 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.29 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.84%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

