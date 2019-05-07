Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Analog Devices by 8,439.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,472,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431,930 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,919,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,775,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,683 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Analog Devices by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,194,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,561,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3,063.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,079,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,995 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

ADI opened at $114.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.62 and a 1-year high of $118.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 15,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $1,662,136.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total value of $2,153,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,120 shares of company stock worth $12,114,745. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

