EVO Payments (EVOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EVOP. ValuEngine raised shares of EVO Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. First Analysis started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.55.

EVO Payments stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -19.59. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $30.65.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $111,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,723 shares of company stock valued at $653,030.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 732.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 861,067 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,620,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,731,000 after purchasing an additional 711,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,731,000 after purchasing an additional 711,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.97% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

