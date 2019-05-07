Eversource Energy (ES) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Eversource Energy have outperformed its industry in the past 12 months. Eversource’s first-quarter earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate due to strong contribution from all the segments, except water distribution. Investments in renewable energy generation, and expansion of transmission and distribution systems will help it to provide reliable services to customers. The start of the new water segment will diversify the source of its revenues. The company’s regulated investment plans will help boost earnings per share by 5-7% over the 2019-2023 time frame from the 2018 level. However, Eversource’s prospects will be hurt by the ongoing delay in the approval of Northern Pass project, dependence on third party and stringent regulation are concerns. Refusal by Connecticut Water will hurt its plans to expand water business through acquisition.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ES. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.90.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

In other Eversource Energy news, CEO James J. Judge sold 79,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $5,525,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $789,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,201 shares of company stock worth $7,727,360 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Eversource Energy by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

