Everest Re Group (RE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.91 by $1.00, Briefing.com reports. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:RE opened at $237.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $201.09 and a 1 year high of $239.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.36.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director Roger M. Singer sold 900 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total value of $201,321.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.63.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

