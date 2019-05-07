Etherparty (FUEL) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, ACX and Gate.io. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and $6.85 million worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Etherparty

Etherparty was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 697,548,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC and ACX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

