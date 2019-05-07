Essentia Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Essentia has a market cap of $883,553.00 and approximately $163,465.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Essentia token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, CoinBene, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $574.94 or 0.09735510 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00039165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00001499 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00013567 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,280,602 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Ethfinex, CoinBene, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

