Enterprise GP (EPE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Enterprise GP (NYSE:EPE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Enterprise GP to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Enterprise GP (NYSE:EPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The energy producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Enterprise GP had a negative net margin of 75.75% and a negative return on equity of 50.52%. The company had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.06 million. On average, analysts expect Enterprise GP to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EPE traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,059. Enterprise GP has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55.

A number of research firms have commented on EPE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enterprise GP stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:EPE) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Enterprise GP worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise GP

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

