EnPro Industries (NPO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NPO. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded EnPro Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EnPro Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnPro Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $55.48 and a 12 month high of $78.31.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.60 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 598,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after buying an additional 37,655 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

