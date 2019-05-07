Energizer (ENR) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.52-2.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion.Energizer also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $3.25-3.45 EPS.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. Energizer has a twelve month low of $42.74 and a twelve month high of $65.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Energizer had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 452.08%. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.42.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

