Enerflex (EFX) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$20.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$22.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

EFX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.80.

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$17.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.12. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$13.55 and a twelve month high of C$20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$466.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$435.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 1.4199999399295 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

In other Enerflex news, Senior Officer Gregory Dean Stewart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total value of C$199,833.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at C$229,588.13.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers engineered systems, including engineering, design, fabrication, and assembly of standard and custom-designed compression, electric power, and processing solutions.

