Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,454 Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Plains GP by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,843,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,859,000 after acquiring an additional 477,509 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,011,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,651,000 after buying an additional 610,930 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 296.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,917,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,833,000 after buying an additional 3,676,379 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,279,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,226,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,860,000 after buying an additional 508,276 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 0.98%. Plains GP’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

