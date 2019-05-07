Emerson Electric (EMR) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.627-18.888 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.94 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.41.

EMR stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.98. The stock had a trading volume of 305,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,967. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

