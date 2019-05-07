Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Holdings Reduced by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $600,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 116.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 114,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in Emerson Electric by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 24,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.38 and a one year high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.41.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

