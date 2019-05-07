EmberCoin (EMB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26.00

EmberCoin (CURRENCY:EMB) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One EmberCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. In the last week, EmberCoin has traded up 115.4% against the U.S. dollar. EmberCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $26.00 worth of EmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EmberCoin alerts:

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EmberCoin

EmberCoin (CRYPTO:EMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2016. EmberCoin’s total supply is 861,773,921,917 coins. The official website for EmberCoin is www.embercoin.io . EmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @ember_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EmberCoin is /r/embercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EmberCoin

EmberCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EmberCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EmberCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EmberCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EmberCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EmberCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.