Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.72. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1,619.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

