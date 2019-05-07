Edwin M. Kania, Jr. Buys 33,333 Shares of TransMedics Group Inc (TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. bought 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $533,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $28.18.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

