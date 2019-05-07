Edmond Coletta Sells 146,017 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) insider Edmond Coletta sold 146,017 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $5,446,434.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,892,905.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Edmond Coletta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

On Friday, May 3rd, Edmond Coletta sold 88,370 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $3,291,782.50.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Edmond Coletta sold 1,255 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $42,895.90.

On Tuesday, February 26th, Edmond Coletta sold 65,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00.

On Thursday, February 21st, Edmond Coletta sold 33,150 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $1,146,990.00.

Shares of CWST stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $37.53. 149,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 390.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CWST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,560,000 after acquiring an additional 69,356 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 5.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,210,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,653,000 after acquiring an additional 110,881 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,593,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 228,590 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 700,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after acquiring an additional 82,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 598,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Edmond Coletta Sells 146,017 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/edmond-coletta-sells-146017-shares-of-casella-waste-systems-inc-cwst-stock.html.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.