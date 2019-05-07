Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in PJT Partners Inc (PJT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,553 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of PJT Partners worth $60,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PJT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. PJT Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $61.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.13.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $128.06 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.47%.

In other PJT Partners news, Chairman Paul J. Taubman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $202,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,666,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $181,157.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 51,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,397.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/eagle-asset-management-inc-increases-stake-in-pjt-partners-inc-pjt.html.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.