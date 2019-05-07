Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,265,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,924,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,638,000 after purchasing an additional 50,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 904,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

CHH stock opened at $86.95 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 1-year low of $66.71 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 108.64% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $498,185.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $610,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,924.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/dupont-capital-management-corp-reduces-stake-in-choice-hotels-international-inc-chh.html.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.