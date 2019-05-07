Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,970 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,882,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,975,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,912,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,494,000 after buying an additional 56,291 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,332,172 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,978,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,315,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,054,000 after buying an additional 198,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,143,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,790,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, SVP Paul Treacy sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total transaction of $143,534.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,837.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $251,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,567. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.71.

JAZZ opened at $132.81 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $113.52 and a twelve month high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.61. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $476.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/dupont-capital-management-corp-buys-new-position-in-jazz-pharmaceuticals-plc-jazz.html.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.