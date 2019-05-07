Dream Asset Management Corporation Acquires 1,300,000 Shares of Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (DRA.UN) Stock

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN) Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,410,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,960,803.80.
TSE DRA.UN traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.57. 2,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,269. Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$5.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.50.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.
