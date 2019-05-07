Dragon Coins (DRG) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $15,799.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0551 or 0.00000937 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00353468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00904083 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00151450 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00001197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins’ genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

