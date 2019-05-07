DraftCoin (DFT) Hits Market Capitalization of $234,015.00

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $234,015.00 and $13.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DraftCoin has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000468 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DraftCoin alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000049 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,462,218 coins and its circulating supply is 8,462,218 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DraftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DraftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.