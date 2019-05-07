DowDuPont (DWDP) Given “Neutral” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $44.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DWDP. ValuEngine raised DowDuPont from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DowDuPont from a top pick rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DowDuPont from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on DowDuPont to $41.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on DowDuPont from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

Shares of DWDP opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. DowDuPont has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $48.34.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $19.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.47 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.88%. DowDuPont’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DowDuPont will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is 13.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DowDuPont by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DowDuPont by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.