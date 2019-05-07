Dividend Assets Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises 1.4% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 15,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 425.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,795,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,532,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 95.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,261,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,229,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,381 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.24.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Church & Dwight to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.89.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

