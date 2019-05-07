Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.43.

In related news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.38, for a total value of $2,421,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,805.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $789,683.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,179.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,690 shares of company stock worth $11,052,603 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $175.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $143.87 and a 52-week high of $208.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.18. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

