Discover Financial Services (DFS) Downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Compass Point set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $54.36 and a 1-year high of $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $270,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,516,147.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 7,146 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $581,470.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,688 shares of company stock worth $6,415,629. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

