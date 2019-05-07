Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Dirtt Environmental Solutions to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$98.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$86.67 million.

Get Dirtt Environmental Solutions alerts:

Shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.78. 43,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,985. The stock has a market cap of $751.78 million and a P/E ratio of 252.86. Dirtt Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of C$5.63 and a 12-month high of C$9.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRT shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/dirtt-environmental-solutions-drt-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Dirtt Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dirtt Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.