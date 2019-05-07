Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (YINN) Shares Gap Down to $23.03

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.98, but opened at $23.03. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 118368 shares traded.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 30.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. XR Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 23,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

