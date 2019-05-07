Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Diplomat Pharmacy updated its FY19 guidance to ($0.65-0.44) EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.65–0.44 EPS.

Shares of DPLO stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $5.65. 45,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $28.74. The company has a market cap of $446.02 million, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Diplomat Pharmacy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.86 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diplomat Pharmacy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPLO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,424,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

