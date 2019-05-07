Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $92,000 in Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc (CART) Stock

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CART) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,155 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Carolina Trust Bancshares by 51.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 48,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter. 32.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carolina Trust Bancshares stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.41. Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $9.35.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Carolina Trust Bancshares Profile

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, mortgage, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services.

