DigiByte (DGB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $125.88 Million

DigiByte (CURRENCY:DGB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, DigiByte has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, C-Patex, OKEx and cfinex. DigiByte has a market cap of $125.88 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Primecoin (XPM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 11,762,558,216 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigiByte’s official website is www.digibyte.io . The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Security: DigiByte uses five highly advanced cryptographic algorithms. Speed: DigiByte transaction notifications occur in 1-3 seconds, blocks are discovered every thirty seconds and transactions are fully confirmed every 3 minutes. Future planned upgrades will make these times even faster. Fees: Most DigiByte to DigiByte transactions are free or carry a very small network-mining fee to incentivize people to mine. Worldwide: DigiBytes are already stored, traded and transacted in over 89 countries. Decentralization: There is no need for a middleman or third party or central server. Re-Spend: Send DigiBytes you received to someone else in as little as three minutes. Finite Production: New DigiBytes are added to the network every thirty seconds through a process called mining as each new block (or grouping of transactions in a spreadsheet like format) is discovered by the network. Scarcity: 21 Billion DigiBytes will be created in 21 years. 1% Monthly New Minting Reduction: New DigiByte production decreases 1% every month. Mining: DigiByte mining is decentralized with five independent, highly secure mining algorithms. Adaptable, innovative & flexible: DigiByte is constantly adding new features & services to remain on the cutting edge of digital currency technology. Committed Development: DigiByte has been under constant, progressive development for over one year now with core development team members from all over the world. Millennial Acquisition Potential: DigiByte provides merchants, banks & other legacy institutions with a new means of acquiring & connecting with tech savvy millennial users. A Bright Future: DigiByte has many new & exciting projects underway to be released throughout 2015 to increase DigiByte utility and new user adoption across the globe. “

Buying and Selling DigiByte

DigiByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Bittylicious, Cryptohub, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Huobi, OOOBTC, Bitbns, Poloniex, Graviex, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, C-Patex, Upbit, cfinex, Kucoin, OKEx, Livecoin, BiteBTC, Bit-Z and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

