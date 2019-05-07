DHX Media (DHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect DHX Media to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$117.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.03 million.

Shares of DHX Media stock opened at C$1.94 on Tuesday. DHX Media has a 1 year low of C$1.09 and a 1 year high of C$4.25. The company has a market cap of $261.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of DHX Media from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of DHX Media from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of DHX Media from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of DHX Media from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DHX Media has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.73.

DHX Media Company Profile

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

