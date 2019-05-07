DHX Media (TSE:DHX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect DHX Media to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.
DHX Media (TSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$117.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.03 million.
Shares of DHX Media stock opened at C$1.94 on Tuesday. DHX Media has a 1 year low of C$1.09 and a 1 year high of C$4.25. The company has a market cap of $261.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/dhx-media-dhx-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.
DHX Media Company Profile
DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.
Featured Article: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for DHX Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHX Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.