DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DENTSPLY ended the first quarter on a solid note, with earnings and revenues beating estimates. The company gained from the core Technology & Equipment unit, which witnessed a year-over-year upside in the quarter. Sales in the United States also grew year over year. A series of product launches in the first quarter buoy optimism in the stock. The company narrowed the EPS guidance for 2019. The stock outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Meanwhile, DENTSPLY’s Consumable revenues witnessed a year-over-year downside in the quarter. In fact, the company’s quarterly revenues also declined in the first quarter. International revenues decreased on a year-over-year basis as well. Additionally, unfavorable foreign exchange and restructuring costs are expected to mar DENTSPLY’s top line, going forward. The stock is overvalued at the moment.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XRAY. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $49.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $54.73 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $55.88. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $946.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.41%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 9,160 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $489,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,860.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

