Denbury Resources (DNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DNR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 418,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,875,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $948.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 3.57. Denbury Resources has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

In related news, insider Christian S. Kendall purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,751,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Denbury Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,680,373 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,419,000 after buying an additional 5,428,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Denbury Resources by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,478,376 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,966,000 after purchasing an additional 759,880 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Denbury Resources by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 289,341 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 184,862 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Denbury Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Denbury Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,294,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice downgraded Denbury Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $2.00 price target on Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

