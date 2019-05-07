Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47 to $0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $517 million to $527 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $517.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.14.

TACO traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.49. 20,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,615. The company has a market cap of $406.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $14.83.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.22 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

