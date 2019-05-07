Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Announces Earnings Results

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.22 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Del Taco Restaurants updated its FY19 guidance to $0.47 to $0.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,615. The firm has a market cap of $406.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.19. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TACO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 412.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

