DCP Midstream (DCP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a $34.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $35.00 target price on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of DCP Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DCP Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.64.

DCP opened at $30.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.42. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 202.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. American National Insurance Co. TX bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

