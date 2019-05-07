David M. Kelly Sells 10,000 Shares of Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CFO David M. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
David M. Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 6th, David M. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $536,550.00.
Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The company has a market cap of $930.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.31.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 31.30%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on KFRC. BidaskClub downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kforce by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Kforce by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 78,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 58,299 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kforce Company Profile
Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.
