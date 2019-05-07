David E. Lanzer Sells 5,085 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Stock

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 5,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $194,196.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,370.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.20). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “David E. Lanzer Sells 5,085 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/david-e-lanzer-sells-5085-shares-of-rexford-industrial-realty-inc-rexr-stock.html.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.