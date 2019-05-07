Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,490,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $167,686,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,249,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,917,000 after buying an additional 98,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,249,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,917,000 after buying an additional 98,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,876,000 after buying an additional 29,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,326,000.

DIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 13,806 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $1,345,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 700 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,338. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $89.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.48. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $101.18.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.96 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

