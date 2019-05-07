Cytokinetics (CYTK) Trading 7.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) traded up 7.1% on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $26.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cytokinetics traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.48. 1,573,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 556,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CYTK. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 187,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 61,344 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 16.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 233.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 160,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.05.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 168.21% and a negative net margin of 337.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

