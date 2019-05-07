Cyberark Software (CYBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.30. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Cyberark Software’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cyberark Software to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cyberark Software stock opened at $129.22 on Tuesday. Cyberark Software has a one year low of $55.52 and a one year high of $129.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.87.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Cyberark Software from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 target price on Cyberark Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyberark Software stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cyberark Software worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

