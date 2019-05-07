Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys New Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 470 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,709,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,571,000 after buying an additional 94,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,827,000 after buying an additional 73,391 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,135,398 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $213,853,000 after buying an additional 38,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,826 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $204,891,000 after buying an additional 158,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $163,001,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.60, for a total transaction of $1,684,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,920 shares in the company, valued at $70,731,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 42,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $10,574,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,347,761.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,894 shares of company stock valued at $58,980,002. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $247.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -450.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.84. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $160.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

