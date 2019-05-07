CSB Bancorp Inc (Ohio) (CSBB) Director Acquires $13,695.00 in Stock

CSB Bancorp Inc (Ohio) (OTCBB:CSBB) Director Vikki G. Briggs purchased 332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,695.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CSB Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $111.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.20.

CSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Commercial and Savings Bank of Millersburg that provides a range of banking, trust, financial, and brokerage services to corporate, institutional, and individual customers in Northeast Ohio. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and loan portfolio comprises personal, commercial, real estate mortgage, installment, consumer, and residential and commercial real estate loans.

