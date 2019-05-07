Crystal Clear Price Hits $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (CCT)

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. In the last week, Crystal Clear has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. One Crystal Clear token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and HitBTC. Crystal Clear has a market capitalization of $31,249.00 and $40.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear ‘s genesis date was July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,423,973 tokens. Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal . Crystal Clear ‘s official website is crystal-clear.io . The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken

Crystal Clear Token Trading

Crystal Clear can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crystal Clear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crystal Clear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

