Critical Survey: Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) & Vitality Biopharma (VBIO)

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) and Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tenax Therapeutics and Vitality Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics N/A -88.10% -79.88% Vitality Biopharma -2,528.42% -119.95% -103.86%

Tenax Therapeutics has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitality Biopharma has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenax Therapeutics and Vitality Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.81 million N/A N/A Vitality Biopharma $100,000.00 176.79 -$4.30 million N/A N/A

Vitality Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Tenax Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Vitality Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Vitality Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tenax Therapeutics and Vitality Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Vitality Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Tenax Therapeutics beats Vitality Biopharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Vitality Biopharma

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company's products in pipeline include VBX-100, an oral cannabinoid formulation for inflammatory bowel disease, C.difficile-associated diarrhea and colitis, and narcotic bowel syndrome; and VBX-210, a cannabinoid formulation, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of gastrointestinal conditions. It develops additional cannabinoid product formulations for refractory pain and autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Stevia First Corp. and changed its name to Vitality Biopharma, Inc. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

