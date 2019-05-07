Critical Review: Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) & Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (PHCF)

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Diamond Hill Investment Group and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group 36.55% 21.83% 14.23% Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group $145.63 million 3.54 $47.38 million N/A N/A Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt $4.13 million 7.71 $470,000.00 N/A N/A

Diamond Hill Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.2% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group beats Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. It offers investment advisory services to third-party financial intermediaries comprising independent registered investment advisors, brokers, financial planners, and wealth advisers; and fund administration services primarily to mutual funds, institutional accounts, and private investment funds. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. It manages funds for individuals and corporate clients. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. has a strategic cooperation agreement with YINGKE Innovation Asset Management Co., Ltd. to jointly establish an equity investment fund. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

